Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives GBX 3,444 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,444 ($45.00).

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLN. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 3,667 ($47.91) on Wednesday. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,644.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,470.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.61%.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

