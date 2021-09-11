Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after buying an additional 298,680 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after buying an additional 206,484 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LGIH. JMP Securities upped their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

LGI Homes stock opened at $153.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

