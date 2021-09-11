MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $650.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $605.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.49. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $667.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

