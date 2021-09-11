Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in International Paper by 510.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IP opened at $58.35 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

