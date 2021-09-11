WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Receives $25.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 2.11. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $60,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WideOpenWest Company Profile
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
