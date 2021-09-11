WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Receives $25.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 2.11. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $60,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

