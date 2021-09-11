Particl (PART) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14,104.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $17.12 million and $14,104.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00003261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.00385774 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 103.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,544,929 coins and its circulating supply is 11,520,378 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

