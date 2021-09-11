Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Shares of MAR opened at $135.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.96 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.71.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

