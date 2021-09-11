Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 84.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,133.50.

NYSE BHP opened at $60.86 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

