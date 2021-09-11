Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $14,123,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $111.51 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.