First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,210.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 121,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $105.96 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.02 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06.

