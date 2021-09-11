First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $350.92 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.72.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 9,135 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.72, for a total value of $3,286,042.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,803.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,880 shares of company stock worth $78,665,635. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

