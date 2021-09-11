iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Position Increased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKL. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $5,691,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,968,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 187.9% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $177.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.78.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

