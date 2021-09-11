426,436 Shares in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 426,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terry Considine purchased 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

AIV opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

