The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-$4.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.35.

NYSE EL opened at $335.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.74. The company has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $204.23 and a 1 year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

