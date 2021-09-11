Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,390 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,856,000 after acquiring an additional 961,704 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 115,250 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 190,716 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

