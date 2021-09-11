Shah Capital Management Buys 5,000 Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Stock

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SOL opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. ReneSola Ltd has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.61 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 31.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after buying an additional 1,850,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 357.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 833,932 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter worth about $2,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 90,628.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 324,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter worth about $2,907,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

