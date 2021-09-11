Shah Capital Management Buys 5,000 Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Stock

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SOL opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. ReneSola Ltd has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.61 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 2.30.
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.
About ReneSola
ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.
