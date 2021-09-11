Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

NYSE:VLT opened at $15.02 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.16% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

