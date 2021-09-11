-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.57). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after buying an additional 250,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

