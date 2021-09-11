-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.57). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after buying an additional 250,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.