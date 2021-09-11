$0.21 EPS Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

SUPN stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.