Analysts Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Post $0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.81. Summit Materials posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter worth $70,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUM opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.