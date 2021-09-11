The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.250-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$7.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $121.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.59 and its 200 day moving average is $129.05.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

