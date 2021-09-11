Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $108,506.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,686. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.03 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.