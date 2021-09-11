Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $108,506.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,686. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DNLI opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.03 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
