Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
TEF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
TEF stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,728,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 258,420 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Telefónica
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
