Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

TEF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TEF stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,728,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 258,420 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

