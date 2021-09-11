Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.270 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of LE opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $835.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lands’ End stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

