$0.36 EPS Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.25. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AJX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $312.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 493.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 130,382 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.