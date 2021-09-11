$0.36 EPS Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.25. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AJX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $312.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 493.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 130,382 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.