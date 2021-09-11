JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Jeff Horing Sells 74,535 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

JFrog stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.19. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 531.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth $1,279,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 75.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in JFrog by 70.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

