Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Trading Down 2.3%

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

About Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains; Consumer Brands; Exports and International; and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

