Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Stock Price Up 423.8%

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG)’s stock price rose 423.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 511,851 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,540% from the average daily volume of 31,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG)

Adamant DRI Processing & Minerals Group is a holding company that engages in the mining, process, production, and sale of direct reduced iron feed stock.“. It operates through Iron Ore Refining segment. The company was founded on March 13, 1964 and is headquartered in Zhangjiakou, China.

