526 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

