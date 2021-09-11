Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director Buys $104,927.76 in Stock

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director Allan G. Bense bought 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,032.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $382.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 81,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

