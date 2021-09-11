James V. Lawless Sells 4,710 Shares of Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:RPG) Stock

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:RPG) Director James V. Lawless sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.77, for a total value of C$88,417.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at C$81,715.82.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (Polaris Infrastructure), formerly Ram Power, Corp., is a renewable energy company. The Company is focused on the development, production and sale of electricity from geothermal energy. It is engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.