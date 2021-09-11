Insider Buying: Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) insider David Armstrong acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.40 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of A$54,000.00 ($38,571.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23.

Get Insurance Australia Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. Insurance Australia Group’s payout ratio is -146.07%.

Insurance Australia Group Limited offers general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, CTP, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.