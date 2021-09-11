Mathew Rekow Sells 3,815 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 3,815 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $24,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $297,736.04.

On Thursday, July 15th, Mathew Rekow sold 2,314 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $21,358.22.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,492 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth $14,392,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth $8,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

