MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Tigran Sinanyan Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $32,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,672.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tigran Sinanyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $34,410.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $50,460.00.

MAX opened at $21.53 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.79.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

MAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after buying an additional 457,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth $16,668,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth $13,570,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth $13,184,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

