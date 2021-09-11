3,565 Shares in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUMG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 145,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

