First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 81.4% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 44.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

Shares of SPOT opened at $247.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of -123.88 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.13.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

