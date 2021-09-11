MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of MEI Pharma worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,660 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $6,729,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,637 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $2,189,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $2,186,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MEIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rowe increased their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

