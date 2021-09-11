Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $90,000 Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,236,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,273,000 after purchasing an additional 627,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Regency Centers by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

REG stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

