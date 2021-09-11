General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Reduced by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $27,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.