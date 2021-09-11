Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 508 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $7,794,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $1,764,000. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,012 shares of company stock valued at $927,222. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Buy”.

CUK stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

