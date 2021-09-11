HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) to Issue Dividend of $0.80

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) announced a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HFBA opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. HFB Financial has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $34.00.
HFB Financial Company Profile
