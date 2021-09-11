HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) to Issue Dividend of $0.80

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) announced a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HFBA opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. HFB Financial has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

HFB Financial Company Profile

HFB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Home Federal Bank Corporation that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and overdrafts.

