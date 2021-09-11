Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) to Issue $1.44 Quarterly Dividend

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFXA opened at $189.79 on Friday. Colfax has a 12 month low of $114.71 and a 12 month high of $205.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.83 and a 200-day moving average of $186.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 18,033.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

