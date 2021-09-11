Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Annaly Capital Management stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Annaly Capital Management worth $52,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

