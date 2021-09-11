Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. Fiverr International reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $180.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.06 and a beta of 1.93. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $115.73 and a 52-week high of $336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

