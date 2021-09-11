Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 57,164 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,164 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $14,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,480,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,244,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 13.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 64.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232,303 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $496.27 million, a PE ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 64,349 shares of company stock valued at $732,999. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

