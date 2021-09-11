Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 2,773 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 13.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 81.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLED opened at $200.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $161.01 and a 52 week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

