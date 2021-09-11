Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.79 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

MOV opened at $31.87 on Friday. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In other Movado Group news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,998 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $120,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,733. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

