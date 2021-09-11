BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). BioLineRx posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.11. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

