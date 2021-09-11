First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) shares were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.53. Approximately 1,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 13,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 66,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.88% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

