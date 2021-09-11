Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $331.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. Hooker Furniture has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,525,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,313,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 46.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,770,000 after purchasing an additional 218,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.